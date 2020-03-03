The presidential primary election results reported on the Secretary of State website is parsed by congressional district, Minnesota House District and county. Here are the unofficial vote counts for state House districts in Minnetonka, Excelsior and Eden Prairie.
House 33B
In Minnesota House District 33B, voters who chose the DFL ballot favored Biden with 3,411 votes or 50.1% of those cast in the district. Sanders received 1,275 votes (18.73%), Bloomberg got 832 votes (12.22%), Warren received 792 votes (11.63%) and Gabbard 21 votes (0.31%).
Klobuchar received 361 votes, or 5.3% of those cast.
Trump received 1,022 votes, 96% of those cast by voters who chose the Republican ballot. Write-in votes were tallied at 37 or 3.49% of the total.
House District 33B includes Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Greenwood, Shorewood, Orono, Mound, Spring Park and Minnetonka Beach.
House 44B
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 4,122 votes (45.65%)
Bernie Sanders: 1,781 votes (19.73%)
Elizabeth Warren: 1,177 votes (13.04%)
Mike Bloomberg: 1,129 votes (12.5%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 21 votes (0.23%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 761 votes (95.84%).
House District 44B includes includes southwestern Plymouth, Woodland and northern Minnetonka.
House 48A
In Minnesota House District 48A, voters who chose the DFL ballot favored Biden with 3,838 votes or 45.72% of those cast in the district. Sanders received 1,904 votes (22.68%), Warren received 1,289 votes (15.36%), Bloomberg got 756 votes (9%) and Gabbard 26 votes (0.31%).
Klobuchar received 461 votes, or 5.49% of those cast.
Trump received 870 votes, 96% of those cast by voters who chose the Republican ballot. The 33 write-in votes were tallied at 3.65% of the total.
House District 48A includes portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie
House 48B
In Minnesota House District 48B, voters who chose the DFL ballot favored Biden with 2,934 votes or 45.16% of those cast in the district. Sanders received 1,559 votes (24%), Warren received 837 votes (12.88%), Bloomberg got 675 votes (10.39%) and Gabbard 21 votes (0.32%).
Klobuchar received 366 votes, or 5.63% of those cast, according to the unofficial results posted by the secretary of state’s office.
Trump received 665 votes, 95% of those cast by voters who chose the Republican ballot. Write-in votes were tallied at 32 or 4.59% of the total.
House District 48B includes portions of Eden Prairie.
House 49B
House District 49B includes south Edina, west Bloomington and parts of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The following figures reflect 18 of 18 precincts reporting.
DFL – Biden took 45% of the vote, or 4,040 votes. Sanders received 23% of the vote, or 2,064 votes. Warren came in third, with 14% of the vote. Bloomberg finished fourth, with about 11%. Gabbard took less than 1%, for
GOP –Trump took about 96% of the vote, or 944 votes. There were 37 write-in votes.
