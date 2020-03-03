Presidential primary votes in House District 46A and House District 46B resembled those statewide in the areas that together include all or parts of Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
In House District 46A, the largest number of DFL votes went to Joe Biden, with 4,141 votes or about 38% of the total number cast, according to unofficial results. Bernie Sanders followed with 2,959 votes or about 27% of the total. Elizabeth Warren collected 2,014 votes, or nearly 19%. Michael Bloomberg received 952 votes, or nearly 9%. Amy Klobuchar, who had dropped out the day before Super Tuesday, nonetheless collected 593 votes, or about 5%. Pete Buttigieg, who had also dropped out, received 126 votes, or about 1% of the total. Other candidates received significantly less than 1%.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump, the only candidate listed received 516 votes, or about 94% of the total cast in House District 46A. Thirty-two voters cast write in votes in the house district.
House District 46A includes Medicine Lake and parts of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and Plymouth.
In House District 46B, Biden received the most votes, with 3,687 votes, or about 36% of the total. Sanders followed with 3,059 votes, or about 30%. Warren picked up 2,054 votes, or about 20% while Bloomberg trailed with 732 votes, or about 7%. Klobuchar received 468 votes, or less than 5%, while Buttigieg gained 110 votes, or about 1%. Other candidates did not approach the 1% mark.
For Republicans in the house district, Trump gained 480 votes, or about 95% of the total. Twenty-seven voters, or about 5%, cast write-in votes.
House District 46B includes Hopkins and part of St. Louis Park.
