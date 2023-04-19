The Hennepin County Commissioner of District 6 Chris LaTondresse speaks about the different ways in which the county has partnered with Better Futures Minnesota. This partnership has existed since 2011.
Chris LaTondresse, the Hennepin County Commissioner of District 6, Deconstruction Manager Quinn Jenkins, and Waste Diversion Manager Alex Baldwin all discuss the deconstruction process from inside the house.
Better Futures deconstructs Minnetonka house with eco-friendly techniques
Better Futures Minnesota Site Supervisor Donnell Scott shows Rob Hanson, from the city of Minnetonka, a source of good quality, intact lumber that can be sold and reused.
Minnetonka Community Development Director Julie Wischnack and President and CEO of Better Futures Minnesota PJ Hubbard speak at the deconstruction event.
A photo from April 6 shows the intact exterior of 5432 Rowland Road while deconstruction had already begun.
The trusses that held up the roof of 5432 Rowland Road are carefully taken apart by Better Futures Minnesota workers.
On April 12, Better Futures Minnesota partnered with the city of Minnetonka to deconstruct a house at 5432 Rowland Road, Minnetonka. Beginning at 11 a.m., Better Futures held a tour of the site for guests, including an explanation of the deconstruction methods used and how they are more environmentally friendly than traditional demolition.
According to a press release, “Nationwide, about half of what goes into landfills is construction debris – more than what is generated by municipal solid waste. Of that construction debris, 90% is from demolition. Deconstruction, on the other hand, diverts all but about 15%-25% of the average home from going into the landfill.”
The particular home in Minnetonka being deconstructed was purchased by the city along with an “adjacent property” for “the potential to assemble multiple sites for future redevelopment”.
According to the press release, “Better Futures employs men leaving incarceration in a two-year, voluntary supportive program earning 12 certifications including OSHA 10 safety.
They cross-train in other Better Futures business lines of janitorial, lawn-and-snow, and appliance recycling. Deconstruction crews consist of a seasoned supervisor and two or three seasoned crew members with one or two trainees. Ninety-plus men are employed and trained annually through Better Futures.”
