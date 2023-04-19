Better Futures deconstructs Minnetonka house with eco-friendly techniques

On April 12, Better Futures Minnesota partnered with the city of Minnetonka to deconstruct a house at 5432 Rowland Road, Minnetonka. Beginning at 11 a.m., Better Futures held a tour of the site for guests, including an explanation of the deconstruction methods used and how they are more environmentally friendly than traditional demolition.

According to a press release, “Nationwide, about half of what goes into landfills is construction debris – more than what is generated by municipal solid waste. Of that construction debris, 90% is from demolition. Deconstruction, on the other hand, diverts all but about 15%-25% of the average home from going into the landfill.”

