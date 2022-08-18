Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Lillian Hertel has been named a Bank of America Student Leader for 2022. The program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.
As a part of this paid internship, Hertel will work closely with the events director at Hennepin Theatre Trust to participate in event planning, research and event management.
Hertel is one of four students selected and the only student from Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park. She is among 300 young people from across the country who were selected for the program.
Hertel is founder and executive director of Students Stand Up, a group founded to help young people get involved in their communities. The organization has helped kids on six continents, more than 20 countries. It is active in over 20 U.S. states. Additionally, Hertel serves on the St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission and as director of the U.S. chapter of the Period Society. She works in community development at Civics Unplugged.
The Bank of America Student Leaders program has been recognizing community-focused juniors and seniors every year since 2004. These students participate in an eight-week, paid internship with local nonprofits, developing leadership and workforce skills and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit.
In addition to the Student Leaders program, the bank is also connecting teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across the Twin Cities with the bank’s Financial Center Intern Program as part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility.
