The Air Force Association announced that Anne Dougherty, engineering department chair at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School in St. Louis Park, has been chosen Minnesota State Teacher of the Year.
Dougherty is now one of 14 finalists from across the country competing for Air Force Association National Aerospace/STEM Teacher of the Year. Rolls Royce Aerospace funds this national competition.
For being named, Dougherty received a cash prize, jacket, pin and certificate declaring her Teacher of the Year in the spirit of educator/astronaut Christa McAuliffe.
The Air Force Association’s Teacher of the Year program recognizes STEM-oriented classroom innovations and initiatives at the local, state and national level.
