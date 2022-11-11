Minnetonka resident Catherine Lee-Gilligan recently earned Advanced Placement Course Honors for her academic achievements during the 2021-22 school year while at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park.
Lee-Gilligan earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for scores of 3 or higher in two courses AP Seminar and AP Research. This fall Lee-Gilligan is attending Bates College.
Unlike traditional AP subject exams with a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project-based and evaluate skills mastery through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed throughout the year. Instead of focusing on one specific academic discipline, AP Seminar and AP Research are interdisciplinary: students create research projects based on topics of personal interest. Students are assessed on the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills needed to complete their projects.
BSM is one of over 2,200 schools which annually participate in the AP Capstone Diploma program, a project-based learning experience.
Other BSM graduates receiving AP course honors include Ryan Long and Aidan Traverse, who earned the AP Capstone Diploma, while Sydney Dickson, Emerson Foley, Tallulah Johnson, Clara Klassen, Lauren Landry, Annabella Near, Mason Pecci, Emma Peschel, Sarah Portz, Emily Zagaros and Angela Zbaracki also earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Benilde-St. Margaret’s is a Catholic, co-educational college-preparatory school serving students in grades 7-12.
