Minnetonka resident Catherine Lee-Gilligan recently earned Advanced Placement Course Honors for her academic achievements during the 2021-22 school year while at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park.

Lee-Gilligan earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for scores of 3 or higher in two courses AP Seminar and AP Research. This fall Lee-Gilligan is attending Bates College.

