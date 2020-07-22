The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced July 13 that Minnetonka resident Harry P. Meshbesher has won a scholarship.
Meshbesher, a student at the Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park, plans to study law at the University of Minnesota.
He joins other winners announced last month.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 167 colleges and universities are sponsoring about 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards.
For more information, visit nationalmerit.org.
