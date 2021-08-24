For nearly the past 35 years, Ben Goodlund has called Hopkins his hometown. He was adopted from India at 14 months old, but feels Hopkins has given him everything, Goodlund said in a statement.
In 1993, at 7 years old, Goodlund was crowned Jr. Raspberry Festival King, representing Hopkins in more than 80 parades and festivals throughout Minnesota. He remained involved with the festival, first as ambassador to future royalty, and now serves on the festival’s board of directors.
Goodlund said as a lifelong resident he took full advantage of the excellent Hopkins School District completing K-12. Following graduation, he obtained dual majors in political science and theatre from the University of Minnesota. His plans to obtain a master’s degree in public policy.
Originally, Goodlund decided to pursue a career in the arts. Some of his first theatrical experiences were taking classes, and performing at Stages Theatre. He went on to successfully perform at venues such as The Guthrie, Children’s Theatre, Chanhassen Dinner Theatre and the Ordway.
Goodlund’s first local job was at Tait’s Grocery Store at age 14 and then worked at Lund’s & Byerly’s. In 2003, he left to begin a 17-year career in commission sales at Marshall Field’s/Macy’s. In 2019, Goodlund returned to Lunds & Byerly’s and said he “proudly serves our community in management as an essential frontline worker.”
Goodlund served as a legislative aide during the 2016 session at the Minnesota House of Representatives. He credits this for his appreciation and interest in how government functions and is accountable to the people. “Working just steps away from the governor and Minnesota speaker of the house, I was able to witness the need for bipartisanship and surrounding oneself with diverse and opposing perspectives,” he said.
As a small business owner of an online company, Goodlund said he is especially concerned with maintaining a competitive economic climate on Main Street and having tax policies that encourage long-term sustainable growth as we emerge from this pandemic.
Goodlund said his campaign will bring an independent, outsider perspective that advocates common sense approaches and collaborative solutions. Stay connected at www.good4hopkins.com and on social media.
