Beltline Boulevard between County Road 25 and Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park will be busy in the coming months with construction activities related to city projects, the Green Line Extension and redevelopment in the area.
The redevelopments at 3440 and 3510 Beltline Boulevard have prompted a road closure through Saturday, May 14, to upgrade the utility connections for the buildings. This closure is on Beltline Boulevard between Park Glen Road and the access to Melrose Center and the Wolfe Lake Professional Center. The two developments are working together to minimize the duration of the closure. For more information, contact Karen Wall with the city of St. Louis Park at 952-924-2548.
Metro Transit, as part of the Green Line Extension, will close Beltline Boulevard between County Road 25 and Park Glen Road May 16-27 to install new light rail tracks across the road. For information, contact the rail line’s construction hotline at 612-373-3933.
Beltline Boulevard will reopen to traffic after May 27, and will be the posted detour route for construction on 36th Street west of Highway 100. Visit bit.ly/3vIGHkT for more information.
The Beltline Station Development will begin utility relocations in June. This work will impact the area in the southeast corner of County Road 25 and Beltline Boulevard. Most of the work will occur within the parcel of land; however, some work will require digging within Beltline Boulevard and the south frontage road of Country Road 25. The south frontage road between Beltline Boulevard and Lynn Avenue will be permanently removed as part of the site redevelopment. For information, contact Phil Elkin with the city of St. Louis Park at 952-924-2687.
Lane shifts and lane closures on County Road 25 between Beltline Boulevard and Lynn Avenue may be required to complete numerous improvements related to the Green Line Extension. This construction is not expected to close County Road 25 but could lead to additional congestion. For more information, contact the Green Line Extension’s construction hotline at 612-373-3933.
The light rail line’s April 29 construction bulletin provided the following advice:
• Expect lane closures along Louisiana Avenue between West Lake Street and Oxford Street for bridge painting activities.
• Expect lane closures on eastbound Highway 7 between Wooddale Avenue and Beltline Boulevard until mid-May for utility work.
• Expect traffic impacts on Highway 100 late spring or early summer for bridge painting.
• Beltline Boulevard is scheduled to close south of Park Glen Road on May 2 for utility work unrelated to the light rail construction. This closure is anticipated to last until mid-May. Additionally starting May 16 the roadway will close between Park Glen Road and north of Highway 7 frontage road to install light rail tracks across the roadway. This closure is anticipated to last until the end of May.
The bulletin also noted that construction hours will now begin as early as 7 a.m. on Saturdays between the Louisiana Avenue and Wooddale Avenue station areas.
Pile-driving activities will continue throughout the year for retaining wall construction in the Louisiana Avenue Station area.
The western sidewalk along Louisiana Avenue South between West Lake Street and Oxford Street and the east sidewalk along Wooddale Avenue are closed. Separately, St. Louis Park began utility construction at Wooddale Avenue and 36th Street, impacting the roadway until June.
