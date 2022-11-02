Beau Bridges, who is in Minnesota to shoot a film role, shared insights into his acting career as well family methods during a stop at the Twin Cities Film Fest.
Beau Bridges, his brother Jeff Bridges and other family members have long relied upon a book passed on to them by their late parents, actors Lloyd Bridges and Dorothy Bridges.
The family turned to a 1933 book called “Acting: The First Six Lessons” by Polish acting instructor Richard Boleslavsky to hone their techniques. The book became such an authoritative text for the family that Beau Bridges’ daughter, Emily Bridges, worked with him to create a play based on the book. After performing the play in Los Angeles, they teamed up with other family members to create a film of the same name that screened Oct. 29 at the Twin Cities Film Fest in St. Louis Park.
The following day, Beau Bridges was set to begin acting in the film “Days When the Rains Came,” a movie about a Los Angeles woman who returns to suburban Minnesota to visit her ailing father, thus finding peace with her life. Along with Beau Bridges and his wife, Wendy Bridges, writer Marisa Coughlan – a native of Deephaven who moved to California herself – and director J. Mills Goodloe attended the screening of “Acting: The First Six Lessons.”
Coughlan told the film fest audience that she originally wrote the script as a writing exercise before Mills read it and decided to turn it into a film. Beau Bridges will play the father of the main character, a decision Coughlan called instrumental.
“He’s so wonderful and perfectly cast and just a lovely human and actor,” Coughlan said. “Then a lot of other elements fell into place, which is a real dream.”
Filming for the movie is occurring in Lake Minnetonka communities that include Excelsior, Orono and Greenwood.
Bridges has appeared in more than 200 works ranging from a commander in the Stargate sci-fi franchise to portrayals of Richard Nixon and P.T. Barnum. His early credits include appearances on “Sea Hunt,” which starred his father, and episodes of classic shows like “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide” and “Gunsmoke.” He and Jeff Bridges had a chance to use their brotherly relationship with each other while co-starring as lounge musicians in the 1989 film “The Fabulous Baker Boys.”
In an interview with the Sun Sailor, Beau Bridges quickly noted he has a Minnesota connection as his daughter and her husband are Gophers, obtaining their master’s degrees at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.
Beau Bridges noted during the interview that he received the book “Acting: The First Six Lessons” at the age of 17. He, Jeff Bridges and their sister, Lucinda Louise Bridges, all handed the book on to their children as well.
The film based on the play and book is part documentary, with Bridges family members discussing their acting methods and lessons gleaned from the book. Between anecdotes, the film contains a fictional account of a professor, played by Beau Bridges, teaching a frustrated, emerging actor, played by Emily Bridges, to use her own personal experiences to help guide her acting.
“It’s also about a relationship between the teacher and the student, and that’s always been a wonderful relationship, I think, probably in a lot of people’s lives and certainly in mine, so I like celebrating that,” Beau Bridges said.
In introducing the film, Twin Cities Film Fest Managing Director Bill Cooper described it as “poetry for your soul.”
He added, “It is like the bible of acting. If you’re not an actor, it is an incredible opportunity to really see and learn about an actor’s life, learn about an actor’s craft and really get a good, inside view of what it’s like to be an actor and how to develop that craft.”
In the film, Jordan Bridges, son of Beau Bridges, says he wanted to know how the book came into the family and became such a seminal work in the study of acting. The film describes the lessons from the book as baked into the family’s DNA.
Jeff Bridges recalls in the film that his father sought to bring a sense of joy to the set for a film.
“That joy was contagious, which spread through the company,” Jeff Bridges said. “People would say, this is kind of fun, what we’re doing. This is kind of cool, man! And that sense of joy and happiness made everybody kind of relax, and out of that relaxation, I find, comes the best stuff.”
After learning a part, Jeff Bridges said he seeks to let his spirit come through, making a religious reference to breathing a prayer. He added that he likes to “empower” even props, like imagining that a spray used to make him appear sweaty for a scene is a potion that will make him feel terrible so that he can act out the emotions necessary. Family members also discussed how they sought to use gestures to help convey emotions and spoke of studying everyday people they observe to assist them in their portrayals.
The audience at the film fest laughed uproariously as Jeff and Beau Bridges practiced using their hands to shape overly dramatic sad or happy faces to help them feel emotions.
Beau Bridges remarked that Lloyd Bridges used to encourage them to fall asleep dreaming about their character the night before filming a scene, leading the brothers to recall unusual dreams they had.
During a question-and-answer period after the film, Beau Bridges recalled some actual events from his childhood, such as getting his father in trouble while unable to contain his laughter as a child during a fight scene in a sequence for “High Noon” concluded with actor Gary Cooper pouring a pail of water on Lloyd Bridges.
“I ruined the take,” Beau Bridges recalled.
However, he recalled that Cooper later invited he and his father to join him for dinner.
“So it was all forgiven,” he said.
Asked by the Sun Sailor whether he had ever considered a different career than the family business, Beau Bridges noted he played basketball at UCLA with famed coach John Wooden and had hoped to go pro.
“But my jump shot from the corner kind of faded,” he revealed ruefully.
Still, the actor said he learned lessons from his basketball days from Wooden, such as Wooden’s “pyramid of success” that encouraged players to focus on finding peace of mind rather than focusing solely on winning.
“If you leave knowing that you’ve done your very best, then that’s success,” he said. “You can’t lose when you do that.”
Fans of the Bridges who missed the screening can still rent or buy “Acting: The First Six Lessons” on Amazon Prime and iTunes.
