Paul Baudhuin, a resident of St. Louis Park since 2012, has announced his candidacy for the at-large B seat on the St. Louis Park City Council.

Baudhuin and his family moved to St. Louis Park and he worked as a pastor for eight years. Baudhuin said he fell in love with the city and sought to serve however he can.

  

