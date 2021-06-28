The Batmobile from the 1989 film “Batman” joined St. Louis Park police and fire department vehicles in cruising local streets to help make the day of 7-year-old Red Wing resident Grayson Johnson.
Minnetonka Beach resident Steve Schussler, the creator of the Rainforest Cafe, invited Grayson to his Schussler Creative Inc. building at 7700 Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park. There, Grayson entered a Bat Cave and met a costumed Batman for a ride in the Batmobile.
Wishes & More helped arrange the June 16 event with the Super Heroes with Super Kids Foundation for Grayson, who has liver cancer.
As part of the visit, Grayson dressed up as Robin for the ride. As a supporter of Wishes & More, Schussler hosted the Bat Cave, accessible through a wall in his laboratory. Grayson had lunch in the building’s Gizmos and Gadgets room before meeting Batman, touring the Superhero Command Center and riding in the Batmobile with the emergency vehicle escort.
The Batmobile brought Grayson to Clays Galaxy Drive In, which Schussler previously owned, across Highway 7 from the laboratory. Grayson and his two brothers had dessert at the restaurant before they returned to the laboratory to play video games.
Grayson’s family will benefit from a full wish in the future, but Wishes & More provided the Batmobile ride in the meantime.
In a statement, Wishes & More Volunteer President Karla Blomberg said, “We are excited to have this opportunity to surprise Grayson after he and his family have endured so much. Steve Schussler has had this experience in the works with our wish kids in mind and we’re thrilled to partner with him to bring joy to this local family!”
Wishes & More seeks to provide experiences for families that take them away from their everyday struggles, the statement notes.
Blomberg added, “We can’t imagine a better opportunity to make kids who have serious diagnoses feel like superheroes – because they truly are!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.