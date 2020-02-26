The Wayzata Symphony Orchestra will present a concert by Chuck Ullery at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata.

The program, titled “Clowning Around,” will feature Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” Carl Maria von Weber’s “Concerto for Bassoon in F major” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Petrushka.”

Ullery, former principal bassoonist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, is considered one of the finest bassoonists in the country. In addition to performing, Ullery will deliver his informative, and at times hilarious, preamble, “Bassoon 101.”

This event is free but donations will be accepted. Guests are invited to a reception after the concert.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org or thewso.org/event/clowning-around.

