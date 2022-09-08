The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission is developing its 2025 – 2035 watershed management plan and is looking for help and ideas from residents.
The BCWMC would like to hear from neighborhood groups, community organizations, and residents about issues related to environmental and natural resource quality, especially those issues that affect the quality of streams, lakes, and natural areas. The input will help the BCWMC prioritize where to focus attention, determine which areas need more work, and identify partners who can help.
Medicine Lake is the headwaters of Bassett Creek and Bassett Creek that winds through Golden Valley and Theodore Wirth Regional Park before slipping into a large tunnel and flowing under downtown Minneapolis to the Mississippi River.
Medicine Lake in Plymouth is a popular spot for swimming, boating, and biking on nearby trails. Plymouth Creek winds for six miles through the city of Plymouth before flowing into Medicine Lake at West Medicine Lake Park.
Plymouth Creek, Medicine Lake, Parkers Lake, and Lost Lake are all part of the Bassett Creek watershed, and ultimately flow to the Mississippi River.
There are many ways residents can provide thoughts and insights throughout this summer and fall. Take the online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCWMC-Public, request a presentation or information at an upcoming meeting or event, request a paper copy of the survey, and/or get on a mailing list to receive updates and information.
