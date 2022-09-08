The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission is developing its 2025 – 2035 watershed management plan and is looking for help and ideas from residents.

The BCWMC would like to hear from neighborhood groups, community organizations, and residents about issues related to environmental and natural resource quality, especially those issues that affect the quality of streams, lakes, and natural areas. The input will help the BCWMC prioritize where to focus attention, determine which areas need more work, and identify partners who can help.

