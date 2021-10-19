The Plymouth Wayzata Youth Baseball Association is partnering with Wayzata Public Schools to make substantial improvements to the Wayzata West Middle School baseball fields.
The youth baseball group has made investments in community green spaces for many years and continues their dedication with a $634,000 donation to provide lighting, batting cages, bullpens and scoreboards for the newly constructed ball fields at Wayzata West Middle School. These added amenities will expand and enhance the baseball experience for youth. According to the baseball association, an ongoing challenge is having enough field space to meet the youth baseball needs in the community. Adding lighting to the West Middle School fields will greatly expand the time available for use of the fields in the evenings.
The baseball association has been an active partner in supporting youth and families in the community by serving more than 1,500 K-12 youth participants annually.
According to Wayzata Public Schools, district leaders are extremely grateful to the baseball association for their generous donation and for everything that they do for the youth and families in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.