With five competitors vying for a spot on the Eden Prairie School Board, Steven Bartz won a seat while Francesca Pagán-Umar is positioned to gain an appointment if the board follows through on its pledge to seat the runner-up.
Bartz, a registered nurse anesthetist who is a 17-year resident of Eden Prairie, received the most votes with 1,979, amounting to 39% of the total, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office reported. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the school board.
Pagán-Umar received the second-most votes with 1,841, or about 36% of the total.
Other candidates trailed, with Albert Born winning 566 votes, Michelle Mattison bringing in 363 votes and Darryl Stanton tallying 311 votes, according to unofficial results on Election Night. Voters cast 10 write-in votes.
Bartz said in a response for a Sun Sailor voters guide, "We must continue our pursuit of academic excellence by focusing first on our students and leveraging our resources well so every student has opportunities to learn, grow and be prepared for their best future. I also want to bring a perspective of mutual respect for all opinions and an open mind to the school board."
He said he hopes to hear the stories of stakeholders in the district. On financial matters, Bartz wrote, "Furthermore, as a school board member I am a steward of taxpayer dollars. I will fiscally monitor our budget so as to ensure our students get the best education possible."
Bartz wrote that he believes the district has been a strong advocate for its diverse student body.
"The board can continue supporting our diverse community by engaging in meaningful conversations and taking guidance from students and families to better understand how every student can thrive and feel a sense of belonging in our schools," Bartz wrote.
Pagán-Umar narrowly missed gaining a seat in a regular election last year. After former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz resigned, supporters petitioned the board to appoint Pagán-Umar to fill the seat, but the board majority instead voted to appoint Karla Bratrud, a former board member, to the position until the Nov. 2 special election. Bratrud, who did not run for the seat this year, will be replaced by Bartz after the board canvasses the results.
Following a debate, the board came to a consensus to appoint the runner-up in the special election to a seat that former Boardmember Beth Fletcher vacated this fall. Fletcher's resignation came too late for the board to officially include on the Nov. 2 ballot. While voters could only select one candidate on the ballot, the board made clear members already on the board plan to appoint the person who gained the second-most votes.
Pagán-Umar is a general and special education teacher who began her career in New York City Public Schools. She said in response to a Sun Sailor questionnaire that she wants to ensure every student thrives and that she hopes to bring everyone to the table.
"This means including the voices of our vibrant and diverse community in decision-making and problem-solving," she wrote.
She alluded to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After the past 18 months, our kids deserve a safe school year, with a board that puts their learning needs first. Serving the people of Eden Prairie includes supporting the needs of our teachers because they’re educating the next generation of doers," she wrote.
Pagán-Umar called diversity the district's superpower, noting that the student population is more than 47% non-white.
She wrote, "It makes sense for our school board to have highly qualified residents, who also reflect the diversity of our students."
Diversity arose as a touch point this year after the board voted 5-2 against a social justice resolution. Opponents argued that a resolution would have been divisive and that the district supports its diverse student body in other ways. Although Mattison did not response to the Sun Sailor voters guide, other candidates generally expressed an interest in supporting diversity in the district.
The precise results as reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office follow:
|Francesca Pagán-Umar
|1,841
|36.31%
|Michelle Mattison
|363
|7.16%
|Darryl Stanton
|311
|6.13%
|Albert J. Born
|566
|11.16%
|Steven Bartz
|1,979
|39.03%
|WRITE-IN
|10
|0.20%
