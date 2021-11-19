The Building Assets, Reducing Risks Center, an education model that serves more than 200,000 students across the country and that began at St. Louis Park High School, last week kicked off a three-part video series called “Leading with Culture” that will highlight unscripted conversations with leaders who share first-hand experiences and insights.
In the first conversation, BARR Center Executive Director Angela Jerabek sat down with Minnesota Gophers Football Coach P.J. Fleck for a high-energy and candid conversation about life and work. As the founder of BARR, Jerabek connected with Fleck as the head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team about going from losing to winning records through his “row the boat,” never-give-up approach. Both leaders believe that for young people to succeed and athletes to win, they have to create strong, positive belief structures surrounding them.
“Whatever it’s been, it’s always been ‘I can’t’ and the people in my life that always said ‘I could’ were my teachers,” Fleck said.
The two shared how they each have sought to create a culture of change for the young people and communities they serve.
“We have incredible young people who need to be told they can,” Jerabek said.
The next part of the series will be a conversation between Jerabek and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s CEO Dr. Joseph Lee in the coming weeks. More information can be found on the BARR Center’s website, barrcenter.org/leading-with-culture.
