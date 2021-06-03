A 21-year-old Baltimore man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Eden Prairie May 29, as he exited a vehicle along the northbound lane of Highway 169 south of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Mapach Ochalla Odolla died of multiple blunt force injuries at 4:03 a.m., according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ford Focus being driven by Odolla came to a stop in the right lane of Northbound 169 just north of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
When he exited the vehicle, he was struck by a Toyota Rav4.
The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.
