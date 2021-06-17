Hennepin County has begun the resurfacing of Baker Road, and a sliver of Mitchell Road, between Highway 212 and the bridge under I-494.
Starting Thursday, June 17, the roadway will be closed for about five weeks, but will remain accessible to local residents and businesses.
All through-traffic should use the marked detours along:
• Highway 212
• Shady Oak Road (County Road 61)
• Excelsior Boulevard (County Road 3)
Expect local access routes to change as crews work in the area.
In addition to resurfacing the pavement, pedestrian curb ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards will be added across the corridor.
The county will restripe the road to match the existing configuration on Baker Road between Pinnacle Drive and St. Andrews Drive.
In May 2021, crews began work to upgrade pedestrian ramps along the corridor. Beginning June 17, Baker Road is closed to complete the pavement maintenance project.
