The grand opening for Badger Park, 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood, will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 16. The park recently completed major renovations, including adding a new playground, tennis courts, indoor restrooms, picnic shelter, walking trail and turf sports field.
The celebratory event will have fun for all ages. There will be free sports demonstrations for tennis, pickleball, football and lacrosse, a balloon artist, rock painting, chalk art and science experiments. There will be food trucks offering dinner and dessert, giveaways and more.
A rain date is set for July 14. Call the Shorewood weather hotline, 952-960-7918, for weather updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.