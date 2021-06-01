Badger Park

Badger Park will have a grand opening event 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.

The grand opening for Badger Park, 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood, will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 16. The park recently completed major renovations, including adding a new playground, tennis courts, indoor restrooms, picnic shelter, walking trail and turf sports field.

The celebratory event will have fun for all ages. There will be free sports demonstrations for tennis, pickleball, football and lacrosse, a balloon artist, rock painting, chalk art and science experiments. There will be food trucks offering dinner and dessert, giveaways and more.

A rain date is set for July 14. Call the Shorewood weather hotline, 952-960-7918, for weather updates.

