As America’s food supply could become threatened, people are seeking ways to become more self-sustaining by raising their own food. Some residents are asking city officials to allow the raising of backyard chickens, a measure already in effect in the majority of Twin Cities suburbs.
Hopkins resident Sarah Foster asked the Hopkins City Council at the April 21 meeting to consider passing an ordinance or create a pilot program to allow her family to raise chickens in their Interlachen neighborhood.
“During this time of COVID-19, I would like the opportunity to teach my kids about the cycle of life – learning intimately where their food comes from and being hands-on in this time of social distancing,” said Foster.
She would also like the opportunity to share the eggs as a gift to her neighbors to grow a stronger sense of community, she said.
Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd said he understands Foster’s desire to raise chickens, but doesn’t see this changing until after the pandemic.
“We are in the middle of a challenging time with the pandemic and, as a city, we are focused on ensuring we are able to safely provide the essential city services to all the residents and businesses,” Gadd said. “Staff is researching the possibility of a program as time allows ... however, establishing new programs are not the current priority for staff.”
Foster doesn’t agree that it’s not the right time and has started a Change.org petition to convince the city officials.
“Now is the time,” Foster argued, adding that people have the interest, the desire and the time.
The majority of the Hennepin County cities allow backyard chickens with varying requirements, including Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Golden Valley, Bloomington, Crystal, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Maple Grove, Edina and Minneapolis.
The price of eggs and food security are among the growing concerns for many families as they experience lost jobs and wages as a result of the pandemic.
Egg prices are on the rise, according to Chris Robinson, store manager at the Cub Foods Waterford Park Plaza location in Plymouth. Robinson reported egg prices increasing by about a dollar a dozen since the pandemic hit Minnesota.
While he attributes this increase to supply and demand, Robinson said he hasn’t seen an increase in other grocery items, only the lack of sale items. He also said there hasn’t been a shortage in egg supply other than the panic buying that took place at the onset of the pandemic.
Raising chickens could allow families like the Fosters to teach their children where food comes from, sustainability practices and how to responsibly care for an animal.
The idea to raise chickens came after Foster’s husband Luke, “forbid” them from having indoor pets, she said. He would, however, allow them to raise chickens because they are contained outside of the house, are not loud and they produce food for the family.
Eventually, this turned into a family project to build a chicken coop in their backyard.
This project sparked conversation within the neighborhood about raising chickens, to which Foster found no objections from their neighbors.
“Just give me some eggs,” Foster recalled one neighbor telling her.
She also doesn’t see noise as a factor, since only hens are needed to lay eggs and roosters aren’t required nor allowed per other city codes.
Plymouth has also received citizen requests to allow for chickens.
At the April 21 meeting, resident Claire Watne requested the City Council reconsider the request to allow backyard chickens in the suburb.
“We now know that we are at the beginning of a global food shortage,” Watne said. “Slaughterhouses and egg-laying productions are shutting down all over the country.”
Watne explained the benefits of raising chickens having grown up on a small hobby farm.
“We know how much difference a half a dozen laying hens can do for a family. It can be the difference between getting enough protein and going hungry,” Watne said.
“Please let us have this simple unobtrusive healthy tool to help us in this difficult time,” Watne asked the council.
This request comes a year after the Plymouth City Council discussed an ordinance amendment per a previous citizen’s request, but the process has yet to go any further.
Before that work session, the council received 16 letters of support and four letters of opposition.
While noise, smell and annoyance have been among the top concerns, both Watne and Foster disagree.
Foster argues that hens would be less of a nuisance than dogs, as they are contained, don’t bark and aren’t aggressive.
Cities that do allow backyard chickens rarely receive complaints.
“We don’t receive those types of calls,” said Minnetonka City Planner Loren Gordon.
Minnetonka has always allowed farm animals, including chickens without any permits or licensing, according to Gordon.
In 1999, however, there were restrictions that limit chickens to five per half-acre. Other restrictions include the keeping of hens only (no roosters); must not be kept in the front yard; must have a fence and keep animals on owner’s property; must have a shelter of adequate size; must keep area clean so smell doesn’t leave the property.
Golden Valley, however, requires residents to obtain a license from the city and allows up to four hen chickens on a property.
Similarly, Eden Prairie allows up to four backyard chickens in single-family residential neighborhoods after applying for a permit.
Since the ordinance went into effect two years ago, Eden Prairie Zoning Administrator James Schedin said they haven’t had any complaints. Currently, there are 14 registered chicken keepers in the city.
The process is also fairly “quick and simple” from a city administration standpoint, Schedin said, noting it’s not nearly as involved as with beekeeping or dog kennel licensing, both of which require neighbor notifications.
As Foster awaits the day she can stock her backyard chicken coop, she is asking city officials to reconsider their position.
“People are raising backyard chickens successfully, and safely, all over the cities and all over the country,” Foster said. “Let’s not let Hopkins be the one outlier on this issue. Let’s put a responsible program together now so that we aren’t left out.”
