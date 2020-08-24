In honor of the start of a new school year, families with elementary-aged children are invited to join the Plymouth Fire and Police departments for a Back-to-School with Badges drive-through event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Families are invited to drive-up to the building to pick up a bag of items from members of the public safety departments. Back-to-school bags have items such as activity books, pencils and wristbands and will be available while supplies last.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required and families must remain in their vehicles.
