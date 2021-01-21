Hopkins welcomes early learners 1

After the Minnesota Department of Education announced changes to Minnesota’s School Safety Plan, Hopkins Public Schools welcomes preschool through second-grade students back for in-person learning on Jan. 19.
Elementary students were masked up and getting back into the swing of in-person learning. On Jan. 25, third- to sixth-grade students returned to in-person learning. On Feb. 1, seventh- and 10th-graders will start in-person learning one day a week. On Feb. 8 and 9, the rest of the district’s secondary students will start in-person learning one day a week.
Hopkins staff members helped young learners to properly sanitize their hands, a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Students at Eisenhower Elementary School were welcomed back to in-person learning by Katie Dickerson, the art teacher, dressed up in a pink blow-up unicorn suit.
Young learners were greeted by Hopkins staff members on their first day back in district buildings.

