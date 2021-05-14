The Bach Society of Minnesota will host a mobile mini-concert Wednesday, May 19, at 6:20 p.m. at Oak Hill Park, 3201 Rhode Island Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
The Bach Society is hosting a series of free and family friendly pop-up outdoor concerts throughout the Twin Cities. Each mini-concert is performed by one to two professional classical musicians from the Twin Cities community and lasts about 15 minutes. Visit www.bachsocietymn.org and click “Events” for other concert locations and more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.