The Bach Society of Minnesota will host a mobile mini-concert Wednesday, May 19, at 6:20 p.m. at Oak Hill Park, 3201 Rhode Island Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

The Bach Society is hosting a series of free and family friendly pop-up outdoor concerts throughout the Twin Cities. Each mini-concert is performed by one to two professional classical musicians from the Twin Cities community and lasts about 15 minutes. Visit www.bachsocietymn.org and click “Events” for other concert locations and more information.

Recommended for you

Load comments