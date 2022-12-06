The Bach Society of Minnesota and Minnesota Chorale will join forces to present J.S. Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” Friday, Dec. 16, in St. Paul and Saturday, Dec. 17, in St. Louis Park. The concerts will feature Cantatas I, II, IV and VI.

Bach created the “Christmas Oratorio” in six parts, with the intention of each of them being performed on one of the major feast days of the Christmas period, beginning with Christmas Day and culminating on the Epiphany.

