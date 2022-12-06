The Bach Society of Minnesota and Minnesota Chorale will join forces to present J.S. Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” Friday, Dec. 16, in St. Paul and Saturday, Dec. 17, in St. Louis Park. The concerts will feature Cantatas I, II, IV and VI.
Bach created the “Christmas Oratorio” in six parts, with the intention of each of them being performed on one of the major feast days of the Christmas period, beginning with Christmas Day and culminating on the Epiphany.
For the “Christmas Oratorio,” Bach took music he had already composed and changed the lyrics, adapting it for a new purpose – in the case of Cantata I, changing a composition originally created for a prince’s birthday into one celebrating the birth of Jesus. He created the oratorio in 1734.
The Minnesota performances will be led by Kathy Saltzman Romey, conductor and artistic director of Minnesota Chorale, and Matthias Maute, conductor and artistic director of Bach Society of Minnesota. Performers include Sarah Brailey, soprano; Clara Osowski, alto; Nicholas Chalmers, tenor; Alan Dunbar, bass; and the Minnesota Chorale and Bach Society of Minnesota Orchestra.
“The Christmas Oratorio by J.S. Bach has become a staple of the annual cycle of concerts by the Bach Society of Minnesota,” Maute said. “Every year in December we celebrate, together with artistic partners from the Twin Cities, one of the towering pieces of the 18th century. This year the Minnesota Chorale and conductor Kathy Saltzman Romey are joining in for what one might call ‘Christmas at its Best.’”
Romey added, “The tradition and beauty of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio is something which I hold very dear. From the celebratory opening flourish of the timpani, winds, and strings in ‘Jauchzet frohlocket’ to the grandeur of the concluding chorale, it’s music which I find deeply moving and profound.”
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave. in St. Paul, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park.
Tickets for each event will be $35 or $5 for students in general seating.
