B & the Sting will perform 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
The band plays roots rock and reggae.
“Even though the world is a challenging place to be right now, our ‘emergency personnel’ can elevate you through the healing power of music,” singer Barbara “B” Meyer said in a statement.
The other members are Andy Shaffer on saxophone, Barb Brynstad on bass guitar and vocals, Chadly Koppenhaver on drums and Lindsay Paine on lead guitar and vocals.
B & the Sting members play soulful originals and covers. The band’s motto is to love everybody.
Meyer fronts the band. She noted she began her musical experience as a girl strumming a plastic ukulele. She worked her way through choirs, folk music, blues, reggae and a master’s degree in vocal performance.
The city’s summer concert series web page encourages audience members to bring a blanket, lawn chair, dinner or snacks.
“Physical distancing is encouraged by those attending the concerts,” the page says. “When physical distancing isn’t possible, your consideration in wearing a mask is appreciated.”
Although some shows have been canceled, a number of outdoor concerts are still planned.
Other Wolfe Park shows this month include retro pop band The Castaway’s 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and Jolly Pops 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
The Kids Summer Concert Series, at 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, will feature Tricia and the Toonies July 22 and Jolly Pops July 29.
For the full list, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts. Call 952-924-2567 for the status of concerts.
