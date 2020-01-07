The Friends of the Hopkins Library are sponsoring the fifth annual reading and musical open house at the library 10 a.m. - noon. Saturday, Jan. 11.
The star readers on the program include:
• Alan Page, former All-Pro Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, who will read from two of his published children’s books. Those books will be available for purchasing and signing, as provided by the Kiddywampus Children’s Store in Hopkins.
• Paige Bueckers, Hopkins High School basketball star, who will read from a children’s story.
• Molly Cummings, former Hopkins mayor, who will close the reading portion of the event with one of her favorite stories.
The star musicians will be the string quartet from the Hopkins High School orchestra, under the direction of Allison Swiggum. “Frozen” fans, be alert.
The event is free and open to the public.
