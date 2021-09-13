(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Almost exactly a year after opening its doors, Avidor Minnetonka finally celebrated with a ribbon cutting. Representatives of the Edina and Minneapolis Regional Chambers of Commerce and Avidor Minnetonka staff joined Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum as he cut the ribbon and officially welcomed the 55+ active adult community to the city. “We are so pleased to have Avidor Minnetonka here. The community is targeted at active people, and so is our city. We have Lake Minnetonka here, we have a phenomenal parks system, we have a phenomenal trails system, and we are committed to expanding that,” said Mayor Wiersum. Avidor Minnetonka is a 168-unit 55+ active adult apartment building located on the southwest corner of the Ridgedale Mall’s parking lot. On Friday, Sept. 17, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Red Cross will facilitate a blood drive at the community. Everyone who donates blood will receive a certificate for a free haircut at Sports Clips. To sign up, people can call 1-800-733-2767 or go to Redcrossblood.org and enter Avidor to schedule an appointment.
