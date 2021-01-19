Or Emet will host an online presentation by author Robert Mrazek, who will discuss his nonfiction book “The Indomitable Florence Finch.” The program will be 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 24.
Florence Finch was a Filipino-American woman who worked as part of the resistance movement against the Japanese occupation of the Philippines from 1942-44 and helped save the lives of numerous prisoners of war until she was caught and imprisoned by the Japanese. She was rescued by American troops in 1945.
Mrazek learned of Finch in 2017 after reading her New York Times obituary. His biography is based on hundreds of her pre- and post-World War II letters, along with a journal written by her former boss, one of the prisoners she helped keep alive.
According to a July 2020 New York Times book review, “Mrazek’s book is a treasure, an eminently readable tribute to the wartime heroism of one brave woman and the astonishing endurance of one determined man.”
Mrazek, a former representative from New York who served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, has written 11 books. He is a longtime friend of Or Emet member Alan Miller.
Or Emet Sunday programs are free and open to the public and meet concurrently with the Jewish Cultural School. After Mrazek’s presentation, children from Or Emet’s Jewish Cultural School and adults will celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the New Year for Trees, with a virtual Tu B’Shevat Seder noon to 12:30 p.m.
To attend, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
