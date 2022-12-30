This January, Minnesota author Sheri Brenden will celebrate the publication of her new book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX” with two local Hopkins events. Cream & Amber Bookstore will have copies of the book available for purchase.

The first event will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Cream and Amber, 1605 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Register at creamandamber.com/events.

