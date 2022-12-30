This January, Minnesota author Sheri Brenden will celebrate the publication of her new book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX” with two local Hopkins events. Cream & Amber Bookstore will have copies of the book available for purchase.
The first event will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Cream and Amber, 1605 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Register at creamandamber.com/events.
The second launch event will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Hopkins High School, Little Theater 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka. Brenden will talk about the 1972 case that inspired her book and read an excerpt. She, along with her sister, Peggy Brenden (about whom the book is written), will then team up for a question and answer session moderated by Nicole M. LaVoi, the director of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. A book signing will follow.
This event is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Press and The Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. Registration is required. Register at z.umn.edu/12423
According to a press release, the book follows Peggy Brenden, a senior who played tennis and Toni St. Pierre, a junior who was a cross country runner and skier, and their desire to compete on their high school sports teams. But in Minnesota in 1972, the only way on the field with the boys ran through a federal court – so that was where the girls went. “Break Point” tells the story of how two teenagers took on the unequal system of high school athletics, setting a legal precedent for schools nationwide before the passage of Title IX.
Sheri Brenden is a former research librarian who worked for two of Minnesota’s largest law firms and, as a reporter, for the St. Cloud Daily Times. According to the release, to support the writing of this book, Peggy Brenden entrusted her sister with a scrapbook she compiled of news articles, letters, and her light-hearted narrative “How to Play High School Tennis – An Instructional Manual.”
