“Variable Edition,” a selection of unique screen prints created in 2022 by Austin Nash, will soon be on display in Wayzata.
The art exhibition will open Saturday, April 9 (with Nash present 4-7 p.m.) and run through May 14 at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E.
Nash is a Minneapolis-based designer and printmaker. His work has been exhibited at High Point Center for Printmaking, Minnesota Center for Book Arts and the International Print Center of New York. The artist’s work is also included in collections at Minnesota Center for Book Arts and the Hamilton Wood Type Museum. He has received a Jerome Fellowship, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council grant and will be participating in a residency at the Kala Art Institute in 2023.
According to Nash, “Variable Edition” explores the potential for screen print as a variable matrix.
“In this series of mono prints, I work through color and gesture to remake the image with every pull. The work considers this remaking and ultimately asks how can I move color through space,” Nash said. “This questioning led me towards gradients of color which in turn guided the work. What are the material properties of the ink and silk screen? What is the space between two colors? How do they interact? Could the blend be smooth or sharp? Can I maintain the image? Can I curve the pull? How else can I move color? All of these explorations became variables to consider, change, and in turn used to construct the image.”
