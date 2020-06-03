Attorney balances professionalism and parenting

For Wynne Reece, of Excelsior, the pandemic has not been a time to slow down. Reece is an attorney who runs her law firm, Reece Law. She is also the mother of two boys: Teddy is 18 months old and Charlie is 10 weeks old.
Reece was judging the final round of the state high school mock trial tournament when she went into labor, she said, with a laugh. It occurred to her she was having contractions, but she didn’t want to distract the students, she said. She breathed through her contractions for two and a half hours before going to the hospital.
At the hospital, she was immediately asked if she’d been around anyone who could be sick. She put a mask on right away and everyone who came into the room had to have one, she said. This was before masks were recommended, she added. Earlier, at the tournament, COVID-19 was on everyone’s minds, Reece said.
The staff at the mother and baby unit went above and beyond to help families feel as normal as possible, Reece said. She could sense a difference in the hospital from when she was there for the birth of her first child. The hospital was starting to ration supplies. She was given half of a pumping set, she said.
Her youngest son was about a week and a half old when he developed a cough, a temperature and was very congested. They were concerned so they brought him to the doctor. The pediatrician tested him for many things and concluded it was an unknown respiratory illness. The doctor wanted him to get a COVID-19 test, but none were available, she said.
When Charlie was 6 weeks old, tests became available and Reece called a local facility. She wanted an antibody test done because he had all the symptoms still, except for a temperature. She was turned away because he didn’t match the symptomatic list that allowed them to administer a test, Reece said. Charlie’s symptoms have since gone away.
Working from home
The most prevalent part of the law firm is The Creative’s Counsel, Reece said. The firm provides affordable and approachable legal work for small business owners. “It has been keeping me incredibly busy,” she said.
Before COVID-19, Reece worked from home three days a week. The rest of the days, she’d work from her office in downtown Minneapolis.
Now, Reece and her husband are both working from home, which has added a different dynamic, she said. Her older son was in full-time daycare in Excelsior before the pandemic. Doctors strongly advised he stay home with a newborn in the house, she said.
Reece is still working around 60-70 hours a week. A complete lack of schedule or ability to control it is difficult right now, she said. She works during all hours of the day and night. Whether it be when her children are napping or contained in a chair while eating.
As a business attorney, there is a feeling of urgency and fear due to the pandemic, she said. Her job has become half psychological counseling and half legal work, she added.
The legal world is pretty formal, Reece said, adding that the formality has diminished. With working from home, you are essentially inviting clients into your home. Her children “definitely pop into Zoom calls,” she said. It’s a balance of remaining professional, but also admitting you’re human and need some grace, she added.
People have been understanding and forgiving, especially those with small children, Reece said. It’s hard to fathom just how chaotic a day is with children of any age at home. But, even those without children are being very understanding, she added.
A struggle many parents face is whether to send their children back to daycare, she said. COVID-19 cases aren’t supposed to peak until June and there will likely be a resurgence this winter. To effectively do her job, Reece needs child care. She feels a mixture of guilt and fear sending her children to care with so many unknowns, Reece said.
This time has given Reece a deeper appreciation of the moments she has to see the wonderment in her children’s eyes. It’s made her realize she was overscheduled before the pandemic, she said.
It is a push and pull between realizing we are going through a really hard time, but how bad are we allowed to feel when others have it worse, she said. It’s important to allow yourself to be scared and angry, she said. If we don’t allow ourselves that grace, we can’t heal and move forward as individuals, parents, friends or business owners, she added.
