Attendance for St. Louis Park School District students has improved significantly as distance learning continues, but disparities remain.
The district averaged 699 absences per day, or about 15% of students, across all schools, in the first four days of distance learning, Superintendent Astein Osei told school board members at an April 27 virtual meeting. More recently, the absence rate has improved to 5-7%.
“I believe that we can continue to even drive that down further as we really dig into some of the some of the connection issues that we’re having right now and as we continue to work through some of these access challenges that we know we still have throughout the community,” he said.
Despite the progress, Osei indicated that the data shows more black students have been absent than other groups. For example, 112 black students were absent April 23 compared to 91 white students, 48 Hispanic students, 38 students with two more ethnicities, nine Asian students and eight American Indian students, for a total of 306 absences. While white students had the second-most absences, Osei said they make up about half the student body and thus have a more typical absentee rate.
Boardmember Ken Morrison inquired whether students who have been counted as absent are doing some work or have been missing school entirely. He suggested the issue could be related to the timing of when attendance is taken.
Osei noted that the district had been taking attendance in the third hour for high school students.
“A student could be doing work all day long but for whatever reason miss that timing for the check-in and be marked absent,” he said. “While I believe these numbers are cleaner than our original pool during the first week, I still believe that there are some things that we need to get cleaned up to have a really accurate account.”
However, he said he felt obligated to share the attendance data with board members and said he believed studying it by race is important.
“We know that this pandemic, along with most of everything that happens in our society, generally has a disproportionate impact on certain groups of people, so we’re always intentional about looking at it this way so that we’re able to figure out what’s happening and then implement specific strategies to try to mitigate the challenges or issues that we’re seeing,” Osei said.
Board Chair Mary Tomback suggested that district staff determine whether the absentee numbers the district is gathering are similar to those of other diverse districts.
Boardmember Laura McClendon also requested information on absences specific to special education students, homeless students and other groups to determine any patterns.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox inquired whether the district has received statewide support relating to attendance and whether it might impact the district financially.
While the state is collecting data and seeking to facilitate conversations among district leaders about best practices and professional development, Osei said the state has not provided additional resources to help the district connect and engage with families. Attendance does play a role in the district’s funding, he said, which adds to the importance of ensuring the district has accurate counts and resolves challenges for students who have been unable to join in distance learning.
Morrison inquired about the mental health of students, who have moved from having contact with each other five days a week to limited contact on a screen.
School workers, counselors and support staff have been seeking to reach out to students at regular integrals, and Park Nicollet is still providing assistance, Osei said.
The superintendent noted that members of the group Students Organized Against Racism, or SOAR, had brought up mental health as a topic of concern.
To Morrison, Osei said, “One of the pieces that they did reference was what you’re bringing up around mental health and just really making sure that we’re understanding the impact of this on students but that we’re also trying to develop a distance learning process that is responsive to their needs.”
The superintendent has sought feedback on distance learning from families along with students in grades five through 12 who are in an advisory group representing every school in the district.
In a conversation with the group, Osei said, “They were really thankful for all of the efforts that we put forward in getting devices into the hands of students. They really wanted us to be intentional around the practices that we were using to connect with our families, specifically our families that did not speak English.”
The group members stressed continuing needs for access for all students, particularly the internet.
“What the students were telling us is that while they appreciated all of the different resources that we were providing on our website, that even with all of those resources families were still having a hard time getting connected to the internet,” Osei said.
Osei and Tomback met with St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano and City Manager Tom Harmening to discuss the problem. After the meeting, the district decided to purchase MyFi devices to distribute to families that need them. The devices act like mobile internet hotspots.
“We recognize that this is an additional expense at a time in which we have some financial uncertainty, but we believe that is the best strategy in order to make sure that we’re going to be able to connect with each student that currently is unable to connect,” Osei said.
Students should connect with teachers if they have issues with devices or internet connectivity, according to a district update. The district has delivered more than 1,800 devices to families in need, it said.
Tomback urged city leaders to help the school district address the problem of connectivity.
“The fact that we have people in our community who don’t have that available to them is inherently inequitable and unfair,” she said. “I am really hoping that the city will not just look at this as something that they could help us do for our students but that they understand needs to be done for our neighbors and throughout our community.”
