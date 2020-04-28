As the St. Louis Park School District rolled out the distance learning techniques it will use for the remainder of the school year, attendance emerged as a concern.
In the first several days, April 6-9, recorded absences for high school students ranged from 301 April 8 to 435 April 7. At the middle school level, absences ranged from 126 April 8 to 178 April 6.
For elementary schools, each school recorded absences that tallied from a low of 11 for Park Spanish Immersion School April 8 to a high of 105 April 6 for Peter Hobart Elementary School.
District officials have sought to provide technology to families that need it but had been unable to connect with some families for several weeks, Superintendent Astein Osei told the School Board during a virtual meeting.
The system itself may lead to other absences, he indicated. Attendance has been taken by 3 p.m. every day, but students may work on their schoolwork at other times.
“We know that with the schedules of families and other things going on that it’s not every day that a student may log on or engage in instruction from, you know, 7 a.m. to 3 o’clock and that some students and families are doing their distance learning assignments in the evening,” Osei said.
Staff members are supposed to check the next day to see if students have logged in and update attendance numbers, but that may not have been happening to the extent necessary, he said.
“I’m confident as we continue to implement this and provide our staff with the necessary support that our attendance will be more and more accurate as we move forward,” he said.
Families have called to say that they have received calls about attendance as a child is working on an assignment, Osei added.
“I’m fully confident the next time that I report to you on attendance that we will have streamlined this process and are better able to reflect students’ attendance on a daily basis,” he told board members before also thanking parents for the grace and patience they’ve extended as district staff members work on the issues.
Nevertheless, Osei warned that the district should not lose sight of all the students and families with whom staff members have not been able to connect. Counselors and social workers have been contributing to the effort to try to reach them. He pointed out concerns relating to connecting to families at the high school and Peter Hobart Elementary in particular. The district has been trying to determine which families need internet access and technology.
As distance learning began, some families may have felt that they received too much communication while others may have felt like they received too little, said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Patrick Duffy.
“We’re trying to find that just right zone,” he said.
He stressed that educators need to ensure they do not become so bogged down in the digital aspects of distance learning that they forget about district strategies like ensuring that instruction is culturally relevant, energizes the spirit of students and helps nurture their academic and holistic well-being.
Osei added that he is working to streamline communications so that parents and guardians are not overwhelmed. Instruction must be differentiated so that it engages each student, he said.
Engaging the most marginalized students in the district has been difficult, according to Osei.
“I’m not taking it lightly that if that was elusive to us in the face-to-face format how challenging it is going to be for us to be able to do this digitally, and that’s why we really, really, really have to lean into all of the different skills and strategies that we have to be able to effectively meet the needs of students,” he said.
Boardmember Anne Casey expressed concern about students who already had trauma “and then the additional trauma that is now on all of our kids from this experience.”
Social workers, in particular, are poised to know which students may be more traumatized by the changes and have been checking on them, said Director of Student Services Tami Reynolds. The district is also working with Park Nicollet’s Growing Through Grief program to be prepared to support students who may experience a loss.
Board Chair Mary Tomback advised families to reach out to school social workers.
“We don’t want any anyone to be suffering alone right now if we can help it,” Tomback said.
Osei drew attention to high school seniors who are missing out on the activities they would typically experience in their final year. They should be at the center of decisions made on alternatives, he said, as they were when creating a community virtual dance party instead of prom.
Tomback encouraged district leaders to promote small group work and flexibility with schedules to better allow students to communicate with each other.
“It has made such a difference for my kids and I’m sure lots of other people’s kids when they’ve had those opportunities throughout the day versus the days that have been a little bit more isolated or just kind of solo, siloed work,” Tomback said.
Boardmember Heather Wilsey added her perspective as an educator.
“That connection is so important for the teachers,” Wilsey said. “When I get through all the work of it, as soon as I can see my students it’s just magical.”
Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota districts to conduct distance learning for the remainder of the school year. He also ordered schools not to conduct classes Friday, May 1, and Monday, May 4, to allow teachers to prepare.
Osei wrote in a message to families that principals, program managers and teachers “are all working through creative ways to reimagine events and celebrations to honor students at the end of the school year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.