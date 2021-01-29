The Scheels sporting goods store in Eden Prairie has been recognized with two STARR Awards for outstanding projects in retail real estate and development by the Minnesota Shopping Center Association.
The store was built by the Madison office of Kraus-Anderson and designed by R.L. Engebretson Architecture.
The 250,000-square-foot store located at the Eden Prairie Center was honored for new retail construction over 20,000 square feet and retail redevelopment over 10,000 square feet.
The $58 million store consists of two stories of retail space with a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, 45-foot-tall Ferris Wheel, wildlife taxidermy mountain, as well as a restaurant, candy shop and offices.
