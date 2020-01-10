(SUN PHOTOS BY Kristen Miller)

For the third year, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will host the Arts North International Juried Arts Exhibition, with an opening reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with an award presentation at 7 p.m. The exhibit garnered 900 submissions from around the world, among which 185 entries were selected. For more information, visit hopkinsartscenter.com/223/Exhibitions.

