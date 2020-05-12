Artists stay creative despite summer event cancellations

The Art on the Lake event in Excelsior is one of many large gatherings to be canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some artists who planned to participate in the event discussed how this cancellation impacts them.
Julie Kelly has been making copper and stained-glass outdoor bird feeders for about 30 years. Her feeders are adorned with antique jewels from an abandoned warehouse in New York. The jewels came from places such as occupied Japan, Australia and Czechoslovakia, she said. She’s been participating in the Art on the Lake for so many years she can’t remember, she said.
Art shows are usually fun and this year she was planning to do four shows, which is fewer than previous years, Kelly said. When the Smithsonian American Art Museum inquired seven years ago about her feeders for their holiday catalog, “that changed my business slightly,” she said. Kelly lives in Chanhassen so it’s easy for her to go to Excelsior for the show.
Kelly was both sad and relieved the event was canceled. She enjoys getting feedback from customers. When she notices people gravitating towards a particular piece, she gets insights about a possible new color trend. But, she feels they made the right decision to cancel. She didn’t want people coming to the event and being exposed to the virus.
Another reason Kelly was relieved is because she has pivoted her studio to make cloth masks and didn’t want the pressure of making bird feeders too, she said. After seeing an article from Allina Health and finding out others needed masks, she got to sewing. “I sew,” she said with a laugh. “I made my own wedding gown.”
“I get up at 5 in the morning, I sew. I eat breakfast, I sew. And then, you know, if I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t sleep because I’m worried about people, I sew,” she said.
Sewing has helped her through the pandemic. She moved her sewing machine into her studio so she can see birds at her feeders and deer coming into the yard, she said. The fabrics she uses have cute animals on them such as puppies and kittens for children and babies in the crisis nursery, she said.
More information about her work can be found at Juliekellyglass.com.
Marti Johnson is a jeweler who works with ancient relics such as precious metal clays, ancient Roman glass, pearls sourced from Australia and precious gemstones. Johnson does 30 to 38 art events a year, all over the country, she said. She’s participated in Art on the Lake for about 28 years. Art events are her only income.
Biking to the Excelsior Amusement Park is how she spent much of her early years growing up in Minnetonka, Johnson said. She lives in Edina, but “the home in my heart” is on the lake, she added.
Art on the Lake is a wonderful event anticipated by many people. So, it’s a disappointment that it has to be canceled, she said. People are excited to get out and see each other early in the summer. Excelsior is a charming place for people to look at art, pick up food and walk by the lake, she said.
“It’s also totally understandable,” that it was canceled, she said. Concerns have to be weighed about having large-scale gatherings that could potentially put more people at risk, she added. Already 20 of her art events, into September, have canceled, she said.
It’s a challenging time to wait this out for business owners and artists who aren’t able to be up and running, she said. The art fair industry will be one of the last industries to resume because the events are large public gatherings, she added.
People anticipate that this will be behind us next year and we will resume activities, she said. But, “what we sell is not essential,” she added. It’s hard to know what the economy will look like after this. No one knows how long the recovery will be for the arts or if people will have the extra income to purchase art, she said.
Before COVID-19, Johnson didn’t have a need for an online presence. Now, she’s scrambling to figure out how to put a website together, she said. It’s wonderful that she has the time to learn how to do that now, she added.
Some art fairs have opted to host a virtual fair. Johnson has participated in a few of those events. The art fairs are trying to do their best to help by offering this, she said. With stores closed, some people are interested in these events, she said, adding that people still need to buy gifts for things like birthdays and graduations.
In times like these, when things are so uncertain “art has a certainty to it,” she said. It’s a healthy exercise to come up with an idea, then begin to work through it and turn it into something viable. It feels good to have done something she’s delighted with, she said, adding she hopes that other people are delighted with it as well.
John Schneider is a landscape oil painter. He’s participated in Art on the Lake for around 15 years. He does 15 to 20 art festivals a year from events in Edina to Chicago. Most of the shows have been canceled or postponed until next year, he said.
Art on the Lake is an excellent community and show, Schneider said. Show organizers had the good insight to not charge artists for their booths this year, he added. Artists that were accepted into this year’s event will carry over to next year. They will not have to reapply, he said.
Schneider lives in Viroqua, Wisconsin, and is a middle school principal. He was expecting the event to be canceled and was glad people’s health was put before making a profit, he said.
Every show in June and some shows in July and August have been canceled, he said. Schneider attends shows into October, but the status of those events hasn’t been determined.
“I’m probably of a different perspective than many artists,” he said. He doesn’t do art full-time and it isn’t his livelihood. He does art because he enjoys the challenge of making, creating and improving. He will continue to paint and do pottery. Selling his work is a big privilege and bonus, he said, adding that he will have the opportunity to sell it again one day.
