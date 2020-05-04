Art on the Lake in Excelsior canceled

This year’s Art on the Lake event scheduled for June 13-14 in Excelsior has been canceled. It was a difficult decision to make, Christian Tietz, the board president of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce said.
All of the chamber’s events throughout the year are important, but “we have a lot of success with this one,” Tietz said, adding the excitement around Art on the Lake has been growing for the past five or six years.
“It came down to the current environment we’re in,” Tietz said. With the information Gov. Tim Walz has put out, it’s not the right time to host large gatherings of people in the middle of Excelsior, he added. Even if the governor allows opening up events, he added. When people have to be 6 feet apart it just doesn’t work for hosting events.
The chamber officials have been very thorough in their evaluation, Tietz said. The chamber leaders reached out to artists to gauge their comfort level. Many of the artists said they’re just not comfortable with having the event, he said. They also took other events into consideration. Many other art events have been canceled or postponed, Tietz said.
In Minnesota, there is a limited window of time to host outdoor events, he said. The organizers didn’t want to postpone because “there are just too many unknowns,” he added.
Events take a lot of time and effort to plan, he said. Canceling is tough, but it gives the chamber more time to plan and work with artists for next year’s event. The chamber is excited to continue the legacy of the event, he said.
Next year’s Art on the Lake will be around the same time, Tietz said. Typically, it is the second weekend of June, but no date has been set yet, he added.
Looking toward the rest of the summer, the chamber leaders might have to make similar evaluations, Tietz said. The chamber doesn’t want to promote events that don’t take into consideration the health and wellbeing of patrons, he added.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.