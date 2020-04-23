Exhibition for artists with disabilities goes virtual, opens Friday, April 24
The coronavirus pandemic has had a penchant for changing people’s plans. None know this feeling better than those with disabilities. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront.
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24, at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites artists from all over the world, the Sun Sailor caught up with longtime Minnetonka resident and photographer Richard Johnson to talk about his approach to his craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what he is thinking about as this pandemic progresses.
Explain your first experience being drawn to art. Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
My very first arts exposure occurred while I was in college as I did a minor in art and design to supplement my engineering major. My college advisors discouraged me from making the arts a part of my studies. Their thinking was I should minor in a business program. On the other hand, I truly believed the arts would have expanded my creative thinking and given me insight into design concepts when working with limited space. At the time of my college career, I had seriously considered the field of architecture. Eventually, I was employed in the engineering and field testing disciplines.
Explain the work chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? What response does it tend to invoke in others, and was that the intention?
For this year’s exhibition I selected the profile of a single alpaca I had taken earlier at the Minnesota State Fair. This animal had that stoic, almost resigned look on its face. It was a look from being so confined and on display in front of thousands. I sensed a sad element of emotion coming from its eyes. Yet it seemed quite content to purposely stare at no one, as if to say, “I’m not interested in you.”
I’m not always programmed to portray or anticipate a singular story. My photo editing is straightforward. I’m usually not adding excessive color or shading. This diminishes the character of the original scene. My intention for the alpaca was to keep all colors and tonal features natural.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
It was in late November 2008 when I experienced subtle signs of a potential stroke. In a few short days, I would need surgery to remove a non-malignant tumor from the left side of my brain. However, there was a significant risk factor that a “bleed” could result due to this tumor’s location. And, as it turned out, a bleed did occur, resulting in a hemorrhagic stroke.
However, with strong family support and amazing therapies, I made tremendous progress. I was less than a year from retiring from work and, ultimately, did so early. As part of my therapies, I joined an innovative program at Methodist Hospital which fortuitously included a photography group. It was this group, and its therapeutic purpose, that launched me into a new direction. I was now determined to take my new cane and camera, together with my wife, my best friend, and immerse myself in a new adventure.
Pick a cliché in the art world and the disability world that we should get rid of. What are they and why?
A functional mind and a free imagination have been the basis for me to dream and create. I realized how fortunate I was, that I can still move my arms and legs despite the new limitations put on them.
I needed to accept those alternative paths necessary for recovery, which included my desire to assimilate with people who embrace positivity.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)?
I have scaled back, or nearly stopped, my attempts to do “street” photography, and now find myself doing more indoor studio material. As an example, I’ve recently taken the challenge to capture details of a pocket watch movement, or compose a layout of patterns from vintage fabric, all to supplement still life scenes. The world of “small” can be fascinating when presented to full scale. There are many genres of expression for photographers to explore. For me, I’m happiest when taking on a new series of subjects with a goal to share different perspectives.
What are your thoughts on having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite this?
I do encourage all who are involved in creating this event to keep it established despite these disruptive world events. Let’s try and accommodate artists and give them a venue to present for the enjoyment and benefit of the community. I trust today’s technologies should provide the format to make this show a satisfying reality.
– Compiled and edited by Alaina Rooker and Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.