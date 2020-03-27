Two individuals were arrested Thursday in Wright County after sheriff’s deputies spotted a van mentioned in a Hennepin County crime information sharing advisory.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the office’s Crime Information Sharing and Analysis advisory was released regarding the theft of numerous catalytic converters March 21 in Minnetonka and other recent thefts of catalytic converters.
The Wright County deputies were able to see tools mentioned in the alert and other evidence. The individuals were arrested for possession of stolen property including catalytic converters and possession of theft tools.
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said, “This is a good reminder that though much of the state is shutting down, law enforcement isn’t. If you think crime will be easier when we’re self-quarantining, you’re wrong. Our staff and our great partners in law enforcement will be out in force and we will be arresting those who try to take advantage of this situation.”
Further information is not available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
