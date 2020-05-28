Eight suspects were arrested for burglary around 4 a.m. this morning at the Frontiersman, 6925 Wayzata Boulevard, St. Louis Park, according to Jacque Smith, the city’s communications and marketing manager and public information officer for the St. Louis Park Police.
No more information was immediately available about the incident.
There were other incidents during the early morning hours that involved burglary of businesses, including cell phone shops were suspects smashed the front door and stole merchandise.
