The National Merit Scholarship Program has named an Armstrong High School student and 25 Wayzata High School students as semifinalists.

Mio E. Aoki-Sherwood is the Armstrong student and the Wayzata students are Tony L.Cai, Sahil J. Chugani, Arnav Desai, Prina H.Doshi, Matthew H. Du, Akshat Dwivedi, Siddharth S. Gorregattu, Richard B. Gu, Ashwin N. Halepet, Ty B. Hoagland, Amogh R. Kulkarni, Shawn Z. Meng, John G. Moy, Nathaniel S. Prohofsky, Ibrahim A. Quraishi, Bryanna Y. Shao, Cynthia Y. Shao, Adelaide M.Slaven, Anna C. Stinson, Taylor Stueve, Ryota Tanaka, Andrew Yang, Kevin Zhang, Lorien Zhao and Audrey L. Zhou.

The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for an award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a scholarship, earning the merit scholar title.

Info: nationalmerit.org

