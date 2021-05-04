Students in the Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Theater Department will stage “The 39 Steps” Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited to close family and friends. Those interested in viewing the show online can go to ahs.rdale.org. The show is a comedy based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film by the same name. The storyline follows Richard Hannay, a bored middle class Englishman who is thrust into the adventure of his lifetime. Mystery, intrigue, assassins and pesky Scotsman add humor and excitement. The cast features 13 student actors who play multiple roles. (Submitted photos)
