The Minnesota State Arts Board and South Central Service Cooperative announced Stella Wright, a senior at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, is the 2023 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud champion. Wright was also the 2022 state champion.
Presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a competition for high school students across the country. A total of 12 high school students participated in the Poetry Out Loud state finals, which took place at Minnesota State University, Mankato Feb. 24.
Poetry Out Loud starts in the classroom or at the local level with an area organization. Winners advance to a regional and/or state competition and ultimately to the national finals. At the Minnesota finals, contestants recited works they memorized from an anthology of more than 1,200 classic and contemporary poems.
Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.
Wright will receive $200, and Robbinsdale Armstrong High School will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. She will next advance to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. in May to compete for the $20,000 top prize. Competition viewing is free and open to the public and will be available through a one-time-only webcast at arts.gov.
