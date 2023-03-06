FW09CO-poetryoutloud_1.jpg

Stella Wright

 submitted photo

The Minnesota State Arts Board and South Central Service Cooperative announced Stella Wright, a senior at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, is the 2023 Minnesota Poetry Out Loud champion. Wright was also the 2022 state champion.

Presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a competition for high school students across the country. A total of 12 high school students participated in the Poetry Out Loud state finals, which took place at Minnesota State University, Mankato Feb. 24.

