The Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Marching Band will perform at the Outback Bowl Halftime Show on Jan. 1 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers will compete.
“This is the Armstrong Marching Band’s fourth trip performing at the Outback Bowl, and it is always a highlight for students to perform for a primetime New Year’s Day Big Ten/SEC bowl game,” said Todd Burkholder, Armstrong’s band director. “With the announcement of the Gopher football team representing the Big Ten just adds to the excitement exponentially. Armstrong will be proud to represent not only Robbinsdale Area Schools, but also the entire state of Minnesota.”
The halftime show will feature performances by the college marching band and dance teams of the two universities plus a mass band performance featuring as many as 15 high school bands.
The Armstrong band has also been accepted to perform at the Outback Bowl Parade in Ybor City on New Year’s Eve, along with a performance at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom parade.
“Armstrong High School has an incredible fine arts program and we couldn’t be more proud of the effort of our students and marching band staff,” Principal Erick Norby said. “They represent Armstrong High School in a very positive and community-centered way, and we look forward to their New Year’s Day performance at the Outback Bowl.”
