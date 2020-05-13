Armstrong, Cooper theater directors and students discuss their canceled productions

So much of theater, as people will say, is four walls and passion, Jenny Lovitt, the spring show director at Armstrong High School said. Theater productions are produced in prisons, people’s backyards and all over.
“As long as you have an imagination and some drive to get things done, you can put something together,” she added.
The high school’s spring show was to be “The 39 Steps,” a movie made into a play. The play usually has a small cast, but she expanded it, Lovitt said. It’s a spy espionage thriller with comedic aspects taking place in England and Scotland during World War II. Cast members play multiple roles, she said.
Work for theater productions starts a year in advance. She was picked the show last spring, she said. In the summer, she worked a few things out and met with her crew of costumers, a tech director and light designer before auditions, she said. Auditions were Feb. 24. The cast was in rehearsal for about two weeks when they were shut down, she said.
Lovitt held out hope for as long as she could. They were in limbo, not knowing what would happen in the coming weeks, she said. She told her students to continue running their lines and to have Zoom meetings if they wanted.
If schools came back into session, they could still make the show work. Doing a later performance, or recording it if they couldn’t have an audience. If they got back to school by the beginning of June and couldn’t rehearse, they could do a dramatic reading with scripts, she said, adding “you know, do something.”
Lovitt has been teaching for 33 years and directing shows at Armstrong for 25 years. “I’ve seen a lot,” she said.
It’s been emotional, but this spring didn’t throw her terribly. Things always come up and you learn to roll with things and adapt, she said.
“There’s a sense of sadness with the finality,” Lovitt said. It hit her harder than she expected when she found out that the spring show was not happening this year. She knew it was coming when testing wasn’t happening and things weren’t changing.
Her plan is to hold this show until next spring. But, that this doesn’t help the seniors, she said. If they’re around next spring she could figure out something such as a cameo.
“I want to honor the work that has already gone into the show,” she said. The tech crew has already build parts of the set. It would be a shame not to use their work, she added.
“My heart is just broken for my seniors,” she said. They are losing so much of the tradition and celebration that these events usually look like, she added.
Lovitt worries for all her students with everyone isolated, she said. She doesn’t know where they are emotionally but she’s sure they’re disappointed.
Cooper Hines, a freshman at Armstrong, was happy with the roles he was assigned, he said. He was going to play five characters, including his favorite “Mr. Memory.”
The cast hadn’t been practicing long and was not yet off-script when school was closed. They were trying to work on their British accents “I never got really good at it,” Hines said.
This was his first time being involved in theater. He thought the performance would be fun and many teachers said they were going to come see it, Hines said.
Madeline George, a sophomore at Armstrong, said she enjoys the community feeling of the theater’s technical crew. Crew members care about each other, she said.
Her role was props master. Many of her projects were small, but the biggest was a model plane for a mock plane crash. “It’s all sitting on the table in pieces in our dressing room because we thought we were going to come back,” George said.
When students received notice that school would be canceled for two weeks, Molly Kern, the technical director, said they would pause for those weeks. Through a Facebook post, she learned the show was canceled, she said.
At that moment, George felt an eerie calmness. Once she got that confirmation, she was able to let it go, she said, adding “it was bittersweet.” The bitterness has mostly faded because she knows everything will turn out OK and the students will still get their show, George said.
“The community is still there,” she said. Kern assured the tech crew that she would be there for them if they needed to talk. The crew still has Google meets. Kern said, whenever this is over, they’ll have a closing out ceremony for the seniors or do it online if they can’t meet in person.
George looks forward to seeing everyone when they finally get to pull out the set pieces they started a year ago, she said. She’s most excited to pick up all the pieces and finally finish her plane.
Hannah Goldsmith, a freshman at Armstrong, was in the tech crew focusing on painting and lights, she said.
The day Gov. Tim Walz announced schools would be closed for the rest of the school year was going to be the show’s opening night, she said. This confirmed for her that the show would not go on.
The spring show would have been Marley Ritchie’s first time directing at Cooper High School. She used to direct middle schoolers but was ready to work at the high school level, she said.
“Alice Dancing Through Wonderland” is a modern take on “Alice in Wonderland,” she said. There is dancing throughout and each character has their own dance number. The show is Alice going through her own little dance world, Ritchie said.
Cast members learned only one and a half of their dances. Over spring break, she sent students scripts. When “this whole quarantine thing” was over she expected them off book, she said. Students were supposed to come back to rehearsal knowing 75% of the show, she added.
Ritchie is also a preschool education assistant for Robbinsdale Schools, so when her job started to change, she knew the show wasn’t going to happen. But she didn’t want to tell her students in case something changed.
She checked in on students in a group chat. The underclassmen were saying that it was canceled and already thinking about the next show. The seniors were upset, but were trying be positive, she said, adding they were saying they needed to find a way to make it work.
She thought of ways the show could still go on. They considered pushing the performance to July but with conflicts and seniors graduating, it wouldn’t work.
The current plan is to do the spring show in the fall. It’s hard to say if school will be “normal” by September, she said.
This show can go on whenever, Ritchie said. She has the scripts and music all ready. But, she feels for the seniors. “That’s what I feel most upset about,” she said. It should have happened, she said.
Minzi Sahn, a sophomore at Cooper, was going to be the white rabbit. Sahn has been involved with theater since last fall.
The cast did a read-through and two rehearsals when they had to stop. In their group chat, no one specifically said it, but “it was obvious that we weren’t going to have a show anymore,” Sahn said.
“I’ve been thinking about what our show could have been,” she said. She was excited to work with Ritchie for the first time and get to know the freshman. Sahn is disappointed, but looking forward to getting to know more people next year. The relationships she’s made in theater are really strong, she said.
Sulia Lee, a junior at Cooper, wasn’t able to attend the first few rehearsals because she wasn’t feeling well, she said.
Since her freshman year, Lee has been a part of every spring show and musical. She enjoys the rehearsal process because that’s where friendships and memories are made, she said. Lee’s favorite part is performing. She loves the adrenaline she gets before going onstage and the reward she gets from performing, she said.
Lee likes “Alice in Wonderland” and dancing and was excited about the modern take on it, she said. With schools closed, she won’t be able to see her senior friends, she said, adding it’s all very sad and unfortunate.
Trying new things, such as student directing and stage managing, is on Lee’s mind for the fall show. She is also looking forward to the musical, it’s a big production and more people come to it, she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.