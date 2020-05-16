The Eagle Scout Scholarship program recognizes Scouts who have displayed extraordinary achievement in academics, athletics, Scouting, and overall service to their community.
In 2019, Northern Star Council troops and crews produced 711 Eagle Scouts. Some 121 applied for scholarships, and 21 were awarded. Those awarded include Jim Bohn of Minnetonka, Troy Johnson of Eden Prairie and Michael Fahnlander of Plymouth.
Bohn is a member of Troop 3346, chartered to All Saints Lutheran Church in Minnetonka. A senior at Minnetonka High School, he was active in planning and executing the school’s first two TEDx events, Tedx Youth@MinnetonkaHS. In scouting, Bohn planned and led two train camping trips to North Dakota and Illinois. His Eagle project was planning and managing the construction of a paver patio at a senior living facility. This fall he plans to attend Dartmouth College.
Johnson is a member of Troop 3479, chartered to the Rotary Club of Eden Prairie. He has earned Bronze, Gold and Silver Eagle Palms and has attended Many Point every year with the troop. A senior at Eden Prairie High School, Johnson was captain of the Alpine Ski team and a National Merit Finalist. His Eagle project was planning, designing, excavating and constructing a dry creek bed at Pax Christi Church to control runoff and erosion and making the St. Francis of the Woods area accessible. This fall he plans on studying banking and finance with his college choice being made very soon.
Fahnlander is a member of Troop 3206 Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake. In Scouting, he has held several leadership positions as well as leading a canoeing camp trip in Woodland Caribou, Canada. A senior at Wayzata High School, Fahnlander is most proud of participating in the school “Hack-a-thons,” which lead to his career choice of cyber operations. His Eagle project was creating knot boards and benches for Baker Park, near Wilderness Settlement. This fall he plans on attending Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
