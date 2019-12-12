Vikings game halftime event went awry for then-11-year-old fan
The Wings of the North Air Museum on Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie will host an appearance by Twin Cities’ attorney Rick Snyder at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The museum, a nonprofit, is located at 10100 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie.
It was exactly 50 years ago that Snyder was an 11-year-old boy who took an unplanned wild hot air balloon ride out of Metropolitan Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.
The halftime show during the Dec. 14, 1969, Vikings game against the San Francisco 49ers featured promotions for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. One of the promotions was for the hot air balloon races. The Snyder family, local hot air balloon enthusiasts, planned to fly their balloon with Mrs. Snyder aboard up to a height of 200 feet on a rope tether while she waved to the fans and then she would be pulled back down to the field.
When the balloon refused to get airborne, Snyder’s mom got out of the basket and her son, 11-year-old Rick, who had completed tethered flights before, got in. With the lighter load, the balloon began to rise. But to everyone’s surprise, it kept rising.
The tether had not been secured, and Snyder logged his first unlicensed solo flight by going out of the stadium, up into the clouds, and eventually crash-landing in the Minnesota River.
Of course, everyone in the stadium thought this was a planned flight, but a frantic search for the wayward balloonist ensued.
Due to some good piloting by Snyder and some good luck, the story had a happy ending.
Snyder will talk about the unplanned adventure and will answer questions starting during the Dec. 14 presentation at the Wings of the North Air Museum.
The museum is the current owner of the actual hot air balloon in which Snyder took his wild ride.
Museum admission will be free for this presentation though donations are appreciated. Reservations are not required.
– Contributed by Wings of the North
