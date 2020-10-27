Arctic Wolf, a corporation doing business in security operations, has raised $200 million in funding and will relocate its global headquarters from California to Eden Prairie.
Over the last four years, the company’s office in Minnesota has grown to over 200 employees. Using the funding, the company plans to make investments in its new headquarters by the end of 2021 with the addition over 150 new jobs and the construction of a third security operations center.
“The Minneapolis area has a rich and growing history of world-class technology companies, that combined with access to a highly-skilled workforce, central location, and a favorable business environment, make it the ideal place for Arctic Wolf to call home,” said Nick Schneider, chief revenue officer. “We are excited to begin the next phase of our Arctic Wolf’s growth from our headquarters in Minnesota and look forward to broadening our role within the community.”
About the news, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case said, “Eden Prairie ranks among the best places to do business in the United States thanks to its diverse workforce and outstanding quality of life. We are thrilled that Arctic Wolf has selected our city to be its new headquarters and cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”
Info: arcticwolf.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.