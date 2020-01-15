Arctic Fever returns to the South Lake Minnetonka area for its 14th year Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 16-19. Events will take place across Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Shorewood and Chaska.
The first event is Art Via Vino at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park. The cost is $40 to participate and wine or soft drinks will be available. Local artist Marla Mullaney will give step-by-step directions while painting.
A pizza party featuring Joey Nova’s pizza will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road. The party will feature Excelsior Brewing samples, arts and crafts, chair messages by HealthSource, ice carving demonstrations, a photo booth and a candlelight ice tour.
Saturday, Jan. 18, features the biggest day of events in Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior. Events in Shorewood will begin 10:30 a.m. at Freeman Park, 6000 Eureka Rd., Shorewood. Activities include sleigh rides, dog sled rides, jewel ice dig, ice games and kite making. A bonfire will also be going 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Events in Tonka Bay will begin at 1 p.m. in Manitou Park, 5418 Manitou Road. Activities include open skating, human bowling on ice, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department all-terrain vehicle demonstration, K-9 demonstration by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and snowshoeing. Hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire will be available during the activities. Arctic Fever Bowling will be available in two shifts at 1:30 and 4 p.m. at Country Club Lanes, 5601 Manitou Rd., Tonka Bay.
Events in Excelsior will begin with a magic show at 10:30 a.m. at the Excelsior Public Library, 337 Water St. Wagon rides will be available in downtown Excelsior. Happening 2-6 p.m. is the Excelsior Brew Party at Excelsior Brewing, 421 3rd Street. Excelsior Brewing will host the fat tire bike race at 2 p.m. Due to the lack of snow, a posting on their website suggests racers use studded bike tires instead of fat tires.
Back by popular demand will be the superheros brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Oak Ridge Conference Center, 1 Oakridge Dr., Chaska. Children are invited to dress as their favorite superhero or royalty and enjoy crafts, music, face painting and character visits by Elsa from Frozen and Spiderman. The event is free with brunch purchase at Oak Ridge Conference Center. Spots can be reserved by 952-368-1419.
To learn more about the weekend events, visit arcticfever.net.
